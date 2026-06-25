Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Green Legacy's Vital Role in Boosting National Honey Production

Addis Ababa — __ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia's flagship environmental program, the Green Legacy Initiative, is expanding its impact far beyond ecological restoration by emerging as a vital catalyst for the nation's apiculture sector and boosting honey production across the country.

In a statement shared on social media, the Prime Minister highlighted how the multi-year environmental campaign is actively fostering a thriving ecosystem that directly benefits local agricultural yields.

"The Green Legacy Initiative, beyond its foundational role in climate action, is now delivering real gains in Ethiopia's honey production," PM Abiy stated.

"By protecting our natural environment, forests are expanding, and with them, the habitat and food sources that sustain bee populations and boost honey harvests."

Ethiopia embarks on the 2026 Green Legacy planting season, which was officially launched earlier this month by Prime Minister Abiy under the inspiring theme "Let Us Plant Hope."

For this year's annual rainy-season campaign, the nation has set an ambitious target of planting 8 billion seedlings.

Since its inception in 2019, the initiative has successfully mobilized millions of citizens to plant more than 48 billion seedlings.

Over the past seven years, the massive mobilization has successfully expanded Ethiopia's forest coverage.