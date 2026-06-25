Kenya: Altered Daily Nation Front Page Falsely Claims Kenyan Opposition Meeting Ended in Fury

IN SHORT: An image circulating on social media appears to show the Daily Nation's 4 June 2026 front page, with a story claiming divisions in Kenya's opposition coalition. But the cover is altered. The genuine front page for that date had a different headline.

An image of what appears to be the front page of Kenya's Daily Nation is circulating on social media platforms, with a claim that the opposition meeting "ended in fury".

The front page, dated 4 June 2026, features the headline: "The Opposition Meeting That Ended in Fury."

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According to the front-page subheading, partners in the united opposition are increasingly uneasy about former president Uhuru Kenyatta's influence, with some allegedly suspecting him of working "quietly" to "dismantle the opposition alliance" from within.

Kenyatta served as the country's president from 2013 to 2022, with current president William Ruto as his deputy. The two later fell out, and Kenyatta backed the late opposition leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential election. However, Ruto won. It remains unclear whether Kenyatta and Ruto have since reconciled. Kenyatta has not explicitly endorsed the opposition coalition facing Ruto, but his Jubilee Party is included in it.

The front page features an image of opposition leaders, including Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka, the leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front party.

The image of the front page was shared a day after the opposition announced that they would field a single candidate in the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election. They said that the nominee would be selected through independent opinion polling and consultations among coalition partners.

But is the front page authentic?

Altered front page

Nation Africa, the newspaper's online platform, usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X.

We compared a genuine front page to the one in circulation and found a key difference. In the circulating version, most of the words in the headline are capitalised.

On a genuine Daily Nation front page, the headline is typically in sentence case, with only the first word and proper nouns capitalised.

We searched the accounts and found the original issue from 4 June 2026.

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The original headline reads: "Tension in schools." It focused on unrest in Kenyan schools, including the detention of students linked to a fire. It was illustrated with a collage of images related to school unrest, not opposition politics.

The version doing the rounds on social media has been altered.