Uganda: European Lawyers' Body Writes to Museveni Over Lukwago Detention

The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE), which represents more than one million lawyers across 46 countries, has written to President Yoweri Museveni expressing concern over the detention and prosecution of opposition politician and lawyer Erias Lukwago.

In a letter dated June 24, 2026, CCBE President Roman Završek called on Ugandan authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding Lukwago's arrest and ensure that he is able to carry out his professional duties without interference.

The intervention adds international scrutiny to a case that has already sparked criticism from opposition politicians, lawyers and human rights advocates.

"I am writing to you on behalf of the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE), which represents the Bars and Law Societies of 46 countries and, through them, more than 1 million lawyers," Završek wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The CCBE wishes to express its concern regarding the reported detention of lawyer Erias Lukwago."

The European legal body said it had received information indicating that Lukwago was detained on June 15 after armed security personnel allegedly entered his residence in Kampala and took him to an undisclosed location.

"According to the information received, lawyer Erias Lukwago was reportedly detained on 15 June 2026 by security forces after armed personnel entered his residence in Kampala and took him to an undisclosed location," the letter states.

The CCBE further noted that Lukwago's detention reportedly occurred while he was engaged in active legal work and preparing to serve legal summons on Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

"It is further reported that this occurred while he was acting as legal counsel in ongoing proceedings and was preparing to serve legal summons on General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's army chief and son of the President," Završek wrote.

The letter comes days after the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court denied Lukwago bail and ordered that he remain on remand at Luzira Prison.

Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera dismissed the bail application on Tuesday, ruling that the grounds advanced by the defence team and sureties were insufficient to justify his release.

However, the court acknowledged concerns regarding Lukwago's health and directed prison authorities to transfer him to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialised medical assessment and treatment.

His lawyers, led by Medard Ssegona, argued that the former Kampala Lord Mayor suffers from complications related to an aggravated spinal disc dislocation that requires medical care beyond the capacity of prison health facilities.

The court also ordered that Lukwago's wife and one lawyer of his choice be granted reasonable access during his treatment.

Lukwago, who is also president of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), faces a charge of misprision of treason. Prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2024, in Uganda and Kenya, he failed to report information relating to an alleged treason plot.

He has denied the accusations.

In his communication to President Museveni, Završek reminded Ugandan authorities of international standards governing the protection and independence of legal practitioners.

"In this context, the CCBE wishes to draw your attention to the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, in particular Principles 16, 17 and 18 on guarantees for the functioning of lawyers, and Principle 23 on freedom of expression and association," he wrote.

The organisation called on Ugandan authorities to urgently establish and disclose the legal basis for Lukwago's detention and ensure that he is able to continue his legal work without intimidation or obstruction.

"In view of the above, the CCBE respectfully urges the competent authorities to take all necessary measures to clarify without delay the circumstances and legal basis of the reported detention of lawyer Erias Lukwago, including his place of detention, and to ensure that he is able to exercise his professional duties without hindrance, including in relation to ongoing legal proceedings."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The CCBE further recalls that all lawyers must be able to perform their professional duties without fear of reprisal, hindrance, intimidation or harassment, in order to preserve the independence and integrity of the administration of justice and the rule of law."

The case has continued to generate political controversy in Uganda.

Opposition legislators led by Joel Ssenyonyi have called for Parliament to be recalled from recess to discuss Lukwago's arrest and detention.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Law Society has criticised the charges against Lukwago, describing them as politically motivated and an abuse of the criminal justice system.

The government's response to the CCBE letter had not been made public by Thursday evening.