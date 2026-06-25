Uganda: Kofih, Health Ministry Train Busoga Communities to Sustain Water and Sanitation Facilities

The Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Uganda Office, in partnership with Uganda's Ministry of Health and the Office of the Prime Minister, has intensified efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in the Busoga Region.

The partners on Wednesday convened a Management Committee meeting and practical operations and maintenance training at Victoria Nile Primary School in Jinja City, aimed at strengthening local capacity to manage and maintain newly established WASH infrastructure.

The engagement was supported by the Community Chest of Korea under the KOFIH/OPM Busoga WASH Project on Waterborne Disease Reduction and Prevention, which seeks to improve access to safe drinking water and handwashing services in schools, health facilities and surrounding communities.

The training focused on ensuring that WASH facilities remain functional beyond the construction phase through effective governance, supervision, accountability and routine maintenance.

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Participants reviewed their roles and responsibilities, including facility management structures, reporting mechanisms, supervision of caretakers and operators, management of user fees and maintenance funds, as well as procedures for identifying and addressing repair needs.

KOFIH Uganda Program Manager, Lee Eunhyeok, said sustainable public health outcomes depend on communities and institutions being equipped to manage infrastructure responsibly.

"Safe water infrastructure delivers the greatest value when local systems are ready to manage and maintain it. Through the Management Committee meeting and operations and maintenance training, KOFIH, the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Prime Minister are supporting local partners to protect this investment and sustain public health benefits for communities in Busoga," Lee said.

The exercise also included hands-on training for caretakers and operators on the daily management of drinking-water filtration and handwashing systems.

The trainees were equipped with skills in system start-up and shutdown procedures, routine inspections, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, record keeping, safety practices, spare-parts management, component replacement and basic water-quality monitoring.

The training followed a monitoring visit conducted by KOFIH Uganda on 23 June 2026 to Iganga District Headquarters, Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and Victoria Nile Primary School to assess project progress, engage stakeholders and identify areas requiring follow-up.

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Silver Onyait Ochan, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Iganga District Local Government, said the training had improved coordination between local authorities, schools, health facilities and communities.

"The training has strengthened our understanding of how the district, facilities, schools and communities can work together to manage WASH infrastructure responsibly. With clear committee roles, reporting lines and accountability for operations and maintenance resources, Iganga District is better prepared to sustain these facilities for community benefit," Ochan said.

At Victoria Nile Primary School, Headteacher Livingstone Mbago welcomed the practical approach of the training, saying it had enhanced the school's ability to safely operate and maintain the facility.

"The training has given our team confidence to guide learners, keep the system safe, record daily use and report faults early so that the facility continues serving pupils and the wider school community," Mbago said.

Key outcomes from the engagement included orientation of Management Committee members, training of caretakers and operators, distribution of operations and maintenance manuals, development of site-specific action plans, introduction of reporting templates and improved coordination among KOFIH, the Ministry of Health, Office of the Prime Minister, local governments, schools, health facilities, contractors and community stakeholders.

Officials said through the Busoga WASH Project, KOFIH and its partners continue to promote access to safe water, improved hygiene practices and stronger local management systems to reduce waterborne diseases in Jinja City, Iganga District and the wider Busoga Region.