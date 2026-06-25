Tunisia: President of Republic Chairs Ceremony Marking 70th Anniversary of National Army Establishment [تحدىىۛ 1]

Tunis — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Kais Saied on Wednesday morning chaired a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the National Army.

The Head of Stated promoted Brigadier General Mohamed Ben Salah to the rank of Major General, affirming that Tunisia is "a sacred trust we all bear on our shoulders; let us preserve it, and it will remain cherished and honoured, its flag flying high everywhere."

The President also promoted several service members and highlighted the strategic role of the military institution in defending the country as well as in the country's economic development.

In his quality as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President presented officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers promoted to higher grades with their new rank insignia and decorated other military personnel with medals. Then, he received the meorial torch at the conclusion of the military parade.

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In the Order of the Day addressed to the armed forces, Kaïs Saïed said June 24, 1956, represents "a rebirth" rather than a simple founding date of the national army.

The Tunisian military institution draws its roots from a long history shaped by battles, the creation of military schools, weapons manufaturing and the development of military strategies which are still being studied today.

The Head of State announced the upcoming opening of the Museum of the National Memory which was recently restored to celebrate the country's historical and military heritage.

Commending the "fusional relationship" binding the national army and the Tunisian people, the President reminded of the key missions of the institution, mainly defending national sovereignty, countering terrorism, smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal migration and contribution to securing national exams and elections.

The Head of State also shed light on the contribution of the military institution to development efforts. He cited in this connection the projects of the Office for the Development of Rjim Maatoug, the South, and the Sahara which are supervised by the national army, providing for developing arid lands and increasing agricultural production to ensure Tunisia's food security.

President Saïed put the spotlight, in another vein, on progress made in equipping the army and upgrading national military capacities.

Tunisia, he said, is able to design and manufacture its own military equipment. This is a safeguard of independence and national sovereignty in decision-making.

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Without claiming the status of a great power, the Head of State said, Tunisia remains " an international school" due to this spirt and this discipline.

The President paid tribute to martyrs, wishing speedy recovery to injured servicemen. The national army, he added, is committed to its motto" A dignified life or an honorable death."