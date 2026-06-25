South Africa: Matlala Could Serve Eight Years in Prison, Turns State Witness On SAPS Members

After pleading guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, organised crime accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been handed 15-years' imprisonment, suspended for seven years, in the R228-million SAPS tender rigging case. If approved by the court, Matlala will become a State witness and testify against police officers and other accused implicated in the matter, providing evidence on the alleged corruption and tender manipulation that underpinned the controversial contract.

On Thursday, 25 June 2026, alleged organised crime figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and corruption in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after concluding a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

The charges relate to the controversial SAPS healthcare tender initially valued at about R360-million. However, the court heard that the criminal conduct involved transactions exceeding R228-million, with Matlala's company, Medicare 24 Tshwane, receiving approximately R50-million from the contract.

In terms of the agreement, Matlala was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment, suspended for seven years. His companies, Cat VIP Protection and Medicare Tshwane, were each fined R1-million. The magistrate still needs to agree to the plea deal and will make a ruling on 1 July.

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But the real significance of the agreement lies in Matlala's commitment to testify for the State against police officers and other accused implicated in the alleged tender-rigging scheme.

The suspended sentence comes with stringent conditions. Matlala may not be convicted of theft, fraud, corruption or offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act or the Prevention of Organised Crime Act during the suspension period. He is also required to cooperate fully with prosecutors and testify in all future proceedings...