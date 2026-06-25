South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee Calls for Better Coordination Between Law Enforcement Agencies

Parliament's ad hoc committee on allegations that law enforcement agencies have been infiltrated by organised crime networks is drawing to a conclusion. On Wednesday, committee members raised concerns over divisions between different criminal justice agencies, which have been in sharp focus this week.

Among the proposals submitted by political parties for inclusion in the preliminary report of Parliament's ad hoc committee on the policing crisis is a recommendation to strengthen cooperation between the SAPS, its Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Political parties have also called for an assessment of disputes between these agencies and their impact on investigations and prosecutions.

The calls, contained in submissions by the ANC, MK party and the EFF on Wednesday, 24 June, come against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between several of the country's key law enforcement agencies following a dramatic chain of events triggered by the Idac attempted arrest of Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, and senior officer, Major-General Nosipho Madondo.

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The tensions were further heightened by widespread speculation that KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, could also face arrest.

The developments culminated in Mkhwanazi's explosive public warning that the SAPS was "facing a war" and that "there are many players in this game", remarks that ignited a national debate about criminal infiltration, factional battles and the integrity of South Africa's law enforcement institutions, and Idac head Andrea Johnson's...