Malawi: Nophichuwa Appointed Head of Governance At Standard Bank Malawi

25 June 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Standard Bank Malawi has appointed Nophichuwa Namuthuwa Tsamwa as Head of Governance and Company Secretary, effective 10 July 2026, strengthening the bank's leadership bench at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny across the financial sector.

In a statement, the bank said the appointment underscores its commitment to maintaining robust governance standards and ensuring continued alignment with regional and international compliance expectations.

Tsamwa has spent 11 years at Standard Bank, holding roles in legal advisory, corporate governance, and board advisory.

Her experience, the bank said, positions her to play a central role in supporting board effectiveness and reinforcing governance frameworks across the institution.

The bank added that it "looks forward to her leadership and impact" as she assumes the role.

Her appointment comes as Malawian banks face increasing pressure to strengthen oversight structures, improve disclosure practices and respond to evolving regulatory demands -- areas in which Tsamwa has built her professional track .

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.