Angola: National Assembly Holds Second Extraordinary Plenary Session

Luanda — The National Assembly is holding its 2nd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 4th Legislative Session on Thursday (25) and Friday (26), with an agenda dominated by the review and voting on bills related to taxation, the financial system, public health, and data protection.

Among the main items on the agenda are the final overall votes on the Draft Law on the Personal Income Tax Code, the Draft Law on the Legal Regime of Collaborative Financing, and the amendment to the Law on the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The deputies will also consider, in general, the draft laws that amend the Law on the Protection of Personal Data and the Law on the Financing of Political Parties, as well as the Draft Law on Civil and Criminal Identification.

The agenda also includes the analysis of the Balance Sheet Report on the Execution of the General State Budget for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the review of international legal instruments, with emphasis on the agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

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The parliamentarians will also consider requests for authorization to adopt minors and internal matters related to the budget execution of the National Assembly and the creation of the "November 26" Parliamentary Studies Prize.

The agenda begins with the movement of deputies and the review of the Journal of the 1st Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the current legislative session. ART/TED/jmc