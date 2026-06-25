Angola: CPJ Mobilizes Youth to Update Electoral Data

Cazenga — The executive secretary of the Provincial Youth Council (CPJ) in Luanda, Alberto Dalla Baduna, appealed on Wednesday (24) in the municipality of Cazenga for the massive participation of young people in the process of updating electoral data for the 2027 elections.

The official was speaking to the press during a visit to the One-Stop Shops for Public Assistance (BUAP) in the municipalities of Maianga, Ingombota, and Cazenga.

On the occasion, he explained that the initiative aims to raise awareness among young people about the importance of regularizing their electoral data and to encourage active participation in the democratic life of the country.

According to Alberto Dalla Baduna, updating the data allows citizens to exercise their right to vote consciously and responsibly at the appropriate time.

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The leader positively assessed the participation recorded at the service points, highlighting the commitment of the municipal administrations and the BUAP (Unified Citizen Service Points) officials in providing services to citizens. However, he advocated for the expansion of the service point network to other locations in the province of Luanda, in order to meet the growing demand from users.

Regarding the identified constraints, he pointed to the opening hours as one of the main concerns, especially for citizens who work during normal business hours.

Therefore, he expressed his expectation regarding the possible extension of the service hours.

To reinforce youth mobilization, the Luanda Youth Council plans to intensify awareness-raising actions through lectures, workshops, distribution of informational material and outreach activities in neighborhoods, communes and municipalities.

On the occasion, Alberto Dalla Baduna urged citizens not to wait until the last days of the process to update their data, in order to avoid constraints and long waiting lines.

The process of updating electoral data takes place at the One-Stop Shops for Public Services, structures that concentrate various Public Administration services and which, at this stage, ensure the confirmation or alteration of essential information for exercising the right to vote. VS/ACS/ART/TED/jmc