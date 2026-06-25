Angola: MPs Reject Urgent Debate On Rising Oil Prices

Luanda — Members of the National Assembly rejected, on Thursday (25), a request for an urgent debate regarding the rise in the price of the barrel of oil on the international market, as well as the alleged fuel shortage at service stations across the country.

Proposed by UNITA, the motion received 63 votes in favor, 78 against, and 2 abstentions.

The National Assembly is holding the 2nd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 4th Legislative Session on Thursday and Friday (25 and 25 respectively), with an agenda dominated by the review and voting on bills related to taxation, the financial system, public health, and data protection.

Key items on the agenda include final votes on the Personal Income Tax Code Bill, the Bill on the Legal Framework for Crowdfunding, and amendments to the Law on the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Lawmakers will also review, in general terms, bills amending the Personal Data Protection Law and the Political Party Financing Law, as well as the Civil and Criminal Identification Bill.

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