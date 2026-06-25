Tanzania: Russia Eyes Kilimanjaro Grapes, Tanzania Sees New Wealth

Dar es Salaam — CHINA and Russia used a joint film screening in Dar es Salaam to showcase the

strength of their longstanding partnership while highlighting new opportunities for

cooperation with Tanzania in areas ranging from agriculture and trade to culture,

skills development and global governance.

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The event, held at the Russian Cultural Center in Dar es Salaam yesterday, brought

together government officials, diplomats, representatives of international

organizations and members of the public to celebrate two significant milestones in

China-Russia relations: the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia Strategic

Partnership of Coordination and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-

Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing guests, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian described the

relationship between China and Russia as one that has steadily evolved over three

decades despite changing international dynamics.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of

coordination. Over the past three decades, the China-Russia relationship has kept

progressing with the times amid changing international dynamics. It has been

growing in stature and now stands at the highest level in history as a

comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, setting a

prime example of a new type of major-country relationship," she said.

The ambassador noted that the friendship treaty signed 25 years ago continues to

guide cooperation between the two nations through principles of non-alliance, non-

confrontation and respect for each other's sovereignty and interests.

According to Chen, China and Russia have maintained a commitment to equality,

mutual respect, good faith and win-win cooperation, while playing an important

role in promoting international fairness and stability during a period of significant

global change.

She highlighted recent engagements between Chinese President Xi Jinping and

Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that the two leaders had strengthened

bilateral ties through new agreements covering trade, education, science and

technology, among other sectors.

"Under the joint strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia

relations have reached a new starting point. The two sides will follow the trend of

the times toward peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and strive

for higher-quality development of bilateral ties," she said.

The ambassador outlined several areas that will define the next phase of

cooperation between China and Russia. These include strengthening political trust,

expanding economic cooperation, increasing people-to-people exchanges and

enhancing coordination on international affairs.

One of the most notable indicators of the growing relationship, she said, is the

dramatic increase in bilateral trade. Trade between the two countries has grown

from US$10.67 billion in 2001 to US$228.1 billion in 2025, with China remaining

Russia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

Beyond commerce, educational and cultural exchanges have also expanded

significantly. More than 80,000 students are currently studying in each other's

countries, while over 150 educational cooperation institutions and programmes

have been established jointly.

The film screened during the event, Red Silk, was presented as an example of this

growing cultural cooperation. The production tells the story of a messenger of the

Communist Party of China who, with protection from Soviet intelligence officers,

navigates dangerous circumstances to deliver documents considered crucial to the

future of the Chinese revolution.

She further noted that the film reflects the historical friendship between the peoples

of China and Russia and serves as a reminder of the cooperation that existed

between the two countries during revolutionary periods.

She also emphasised the role of China and Russia in multilateral institutions such

as the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the

G20. According to her, both countries are committed to strengthening the voice of

developing nations in global governance and promoting a more balanced

international system.

"The sound development of China-Russia relations serves as a solid pillar for the

process of a multi-polar world and an important source of stability for the

international order," she said.

"The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, making the

importance of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of

coordination increasingly prominent."

Quoting President Xi Jinping, she added: "Those who take real actions are more

likely to succeed, and those who hit the road are more likely to reach the

destination."

While focusing on China-Russia relations, Ambassador Chen also underlined the

importance of Tanzania in both countries' international partnerships. She said

China and Tanzania share a friendship dating back to the liberation struggles of the

1950s and 1960s and expressed confidence that Tanzania's relationship with Russia

is rooted in similar historical experiences.

"China stands ready to work with the international community, including Tanzania

and Russia, to continuously deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation,

actively advance the reform and improvement of the global governance, act as

champions of global fairness and justice, and partners in national development and

rejuvenation, and join hands to forge a brighter future for humanity," she said.

The event also provided a platform for discussions on practical opportunities that

could emerge from Tanzania's growing engagement with both China and Russia.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Paul Makonda revealed that

discussions with Russian Ambassador Andrey Avetisyan had identified potential

cooperation in agriculture, particularly grape cultivation and wine production.

According to Makonda, the Russian ambassador pointed to the fertile soils found

on the lower slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro as having significant potential for crops

associated with wine production.

"I was speaking with the Russian Ambassador, and he told me that the areas on the

lower slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro have fertile soil suitable for crops that can

support wine production. We already have wine from Dodoma, so this could be

another opportunity to increase production and add value to our agricultural

products," Makonda said.

The minister disclosed that Russia has expressed willingness to support Tanzania

through skills transfer and technical training aimed at developing expertise in grape

farming, processing technologies and modern wine production.

"He told me he is ready to work with us by taking young Tanzanians to Russia to

learn how to cultivate grapes, process them, and produce wine so that when they

return home, they can use that knowledge to establish and expand economic

opportunities," he said.

Makonda said the proposed cooperation reflects the broader benefits Tanzania

continues to derive from its diplomatic relationships with friendly nations. He

noted that partnerships with both China and Russia present opportunities for young

people in investment, trade, entrepreneurship, agriculture and the creative

industries.

The minister said the government remains committed to using international

partnerships to expand employment opportunities, strengthen skills development

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and create new economic prospects for Tanzanians.

He also spoke about ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation in the film and creative

sectors between Tanzania, China and Russia. While acknowledging that

discussions and plans are underway, Makonda said not every initiative needs to be

publicly disclosed before implementation.

"I have learned one thing in this country: when you talk too much about good

plans, there are many people who try to undermine them so they do not succeed,

only so they can be the first to criticize you. We have decided to keep some things

confidential so that Tanzanians will simply see the results for themselves," he said.

According to the minister, his preference is for citizens to judge initiatives based

on outcomes rather than promises. He argued that premature disclosure of projects

can sometimes create unnecessary distractions before plans have matured.

Makonda said the government is increasingly leveraging international relationships

to promote Tanzanian talent, particularly in arts, film and cultural industries. He

expressed optimism that partnerships with China and Russia could create new

opportunities for Tanzanian artists, actors and creative professionals through

exposure to international markets, technology transfer and professional exchanges.

The broader objective, he said, is to ensure that Tanzanian talent receives greater

international visibility and benefits from strategic partnerships that can unlock new

opportunities for growth and innovation.

The discussions and announcements made during the event highlighted how

diplomatic relationships are increasingly extending beyond traditional political

engagement into practical areas such as agriculture, trade, education, technology,

culture and youth development. As China and Russia celebrate key milestones in

their partnership, Tanzania appears poised to explore new opportunities emerging

from its growing cooperation with both nations.