Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister Assures Tanzanians of Security, Condemns Politics of Division

Handeni — THE Tanzanian government has assured its citizens that peace and security will be maintained across the country, urging citizens to continue with their daily economic and social activities despite calls circulating on social media for nationwide demonstrations.

Minister for Home Affairs, Patrobas Katambi, said security agencies are fully prepared to safeguard public order and protect lives and property, stressing that no one should be intimidated by messages aimed at creating fear or uncertainty.

"I want to assure all Tanzanians that peace and stability will continue to prevail. Citizens should continue with their economic and development activities as usual because our security agencies are fully prepared to protect the country and its people," Mr Katambi said.

He made the remarks during the graduation ceremony of Initial Training Course No. 6/2026 at the Fire and Rescue Force Training College in Chogo, Handeni District, where 1,000 recruits completed their training.

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The minister also cautioned against politics that promote hatred, division and confrontation, saying such tendencies threaten national unity and undermine development efforts.

He further called on local government authorities, including city, municipal and district directors, to ensure road infrastructure remains accessible to facilitate rapid emergency response whenever disasters occur.

"Relevant authorities must ensure roads remain passable so that fire and rescue services can reach affected areas without delay whenever emergencies arise," he said.

His remarks come as discussions continue on social media regarding planned demonstrations, with the government maintaining that public safety and the rule of law will be upheld.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Force Commissioner General, John Masunga, thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for approving the recruitment of the 1,000 officers, describing the move as a significant boost to the force's operational capacity.

"We are grateful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for granting approval for the recruitment of these officers. All employment procedures have now been completed," he said.

The newly graduated officers are expected to strengthen emergency response services across the country as the government continues efforts to improve disaster preparedness, public safety and fire rescue operations.