Tanzania: Zambia Rea Team Visits Chamwino to Learn From Tanzania's Rural Electrification Success

Dodoma — OFFICIALS from Zambia's Rural Electrification Authority (REA), led by Chief Executive Officer,Alex Mbumba, have visited Tanzania to learn how rural electrification projects are being implemented and how they are transforming lives in rural communities.

The delegation visited Vikonje A hamlet and Chahwa Primary School in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region on June 24, 2026, where they observed ongoing rural electrification projects under Tanzania's Rural Energy Agency (REA).

The visit forms part of an exchange programme between REA Tanzania and REA Zambia aimed at strengthening cooperation and sharing practical experiences on expanding electricity access in rural areas.

During the tour, the delegation was shown how electricity has reached households, schools, and small businesses, contributing to improved social services and local economic activities.

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Residents and stakeholders also shared experiences on how access to power has changed daily life in the area.

Speaking during the visit, Mbumba said Tanzania's experience offers important lessons on how rural electrification can go beyond service delivery and become a driver of economic growth.

"One of the key lessons we are taking from Tanzania is that electricity should not only be a social service, but also a tool for economic transformation in the communities we serve," he said.

He added that Zambia aims to strengthen its approach by ensuring that rural electrification projects directly support income-generating activities and long-term development.

On the Tanzanian side, Rural Electrification Project Manager at REA Tanzania, Engineer Deogratius Nagu, said rural electrification has significantly improved livelihoods by opening up new opportunities for business and social development.

He noted that electricity has enabled the growth of small enterprises such as milling machines, welding workshops, and refrigeration services in rural areas activities that were previously not possible without power.

Engineer Nagu also highlighted improvements in the education sector, saying schools like Chahwa Primary School are now benefiting from reliable electricity, which has improved the learning environment for students.

He said access to electricity has helped teachers use better teaching tools and has given students more time to study, especially in the evenings.

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Rural electrification remains a key priority in Tanzania's development agenda, aiming to boost productivity, improve public services, and strengthen rural economies.

The visit reflects growing cooperation between Tanzania and Zambia in the energy sector, with both countries sharing knowledge on how to accelerate electricity access and maximize its impact on development.