Tanzania: Temeke DC Calls for Joint Action Against Counterfeit Goods

Dar es Salaam — THE District Commissioner of Temeke, Sixtus Mapunda, has said that the fight against counterfeit goods requires cooperation between citizens, the government, and the private sector, because the impacts are significant on health, the economy, and legitimate business. He explained that counterfeit products such as alcohol, cigarettes, and lubricants put consumers at risk and deprive compliant producers--those who follow all legal procedures and pay taxes--of their rightful benefits.

Mapunda made these remarks today during the climax of the commemoration of Anti-Counterfeit Goods Day, organized by the Fair Competition Commission (FCC). He emphasized that the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) alone cannot eliminate this problem without public participation, as counterfeit goods enter the market through various channels and often attract consumers due to their lower prices.

He noted that these products affect consumers' health, reduce government revenue, and distort fair competition in the market.

To strengthen the fight, he said the FCC will increase the use of modern technologies in the investigation and monitoring of counterfeit goods, especially in digital trade and at border points. He also directed that cooperation between the FCC, law enforcement agencies, customs authorities, and other regulatory institutions be strengthened in order to identify and take swift action against those involved.

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On her part, the Acting Director of the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), Khadija Ngasongwa, said the commemoration of the fight against counterfeit goods aims to strengthen relationships among stakeholders, share experiences, and build networks. She added that more than 80 percent of goods entering the port are now being monitored using special systems to detect fake products, which has made their operations easier.

The Chairperson of the Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT), Judge Rose Ibrahim, said counterfeit goods not only reduce revenue but also endanger the health of consumers. She stressed that the Tribunal's role is to ensure such products do not exist in the market.