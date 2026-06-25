Rwanda: APR FC Sign Rising Striker Fidali Uwiyaremye

APR FC have completed the signing of prolific striker Fidèle Uwiyaremye from Kiyovu Sports on a two-year contract.

Uwiyaremye joins the military side after an outstanding 2025/26 Rwanda Premier League campaign that earned him his maiden call-up to the Rwanda national team, Amavubi, during the June international window.

The forward spent last season on loan at Kiyovu Sports from Intare FC, where his clinical finishing and consistent performances established him as one of the league's most exciting attacking talents.

He finished the campaign with 11 league goals and more than 15 goal contributions across all competitions, including a memorable hat-trick in Kiyovu's 4-1 victory over Etincelles FC.

His impressive displays played a key role in Kiyovu's fight for survival and attracted interest from several top-flight clubs before APR secured his signature.

Uwiyaremye joins fellow Intare FC products René Uwineza and Jean Pierre Rubuguza who also signed for APR FC in the ongoing transfer window.