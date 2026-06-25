Malawi: FDH Money Bureau Launches 'Double Double' Promotion

Four lucky pairs of customers are set to win K10 million each in FDH Money Bureau's newly-launched 'Double Double' Promotion, a four-month campaign unveiled on Wednesday in Blantyre.

The Promotion aims to reward customers who send and receive money through FDH channels.

This means a total of K40 million will be shared among eight winners, comprising senders and recipients.

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In addition to the grand prize, the 'Double Double' promotion campaign will offer monthly rewards of K500,000 to 10 pairs of customers who send or receive money through Western Union, MoneyGram or Ria at any FDH Bank Service Centre, Kiosk or FDH Money Bureau branch across the country.

Speaking during the launch, FDH Money Bureau Managing Director Anthony Chimuna said the promotion is aimed at rewarding customers who use FDH channels for international money transfers.

"Whenever someone sends money to Malawi from abroad and the recipient collects the funds through FDH channels, both the sender and the recipient stand a chance to win. We want to appreciate our customers for choosing our services and encourage more people to use formal money transfer channels," said Chimuna.

He said the initiative also aligns with the company's efforts to contribute towards foreign exchange inflows into the country.

"These transactions play an important role in generating foreign exchange for Malawi. Every time Malawians living abroad send money back home through formal channels, they contribute towards easing some of the country's forex challenges," he said.

Chimuna added that FDH Money Bureau remains committed to providing convenient and reliable money transfer services and expressed confidence that customers will embrace the promotion.

"We believe this promotion will excite our customers and further strengthen their confidence in our services as we continue facilitating safe and efficient money transfers," he said.