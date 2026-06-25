Malawi: United Civil Servants Sacco Urges Malawians to Embrace Saving Culture

The United Civil Servants SACCO (UCSSACCO) has called on Malawians to embrace a strong saving culture as a key driver of economic growth, noting that the cooperative has now grown its assets to K82 billion.

UCSSACCO Chief Executive Officer Francis Waliwa made the remarks on Wednesday evening in Lilongwe during a meeting with Tanzania's Hazina SACCO, held alongside engagements with members of the media.

Waliwa said SACCOs play a critical role in promoting financial inclusion and ensuring that members retire with dignity through proper financial planning and literacy.

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"As a savings and credit cooperative society, we are committed to ensuring that people retire with dignity because they have prepared adequately through the financial literacy programmes being provided across the country," he said.

He further noted that UCSSACCO has significantly expanded its financial literacy outreach nationwide, contributing to steady growth in membership over the past decade.

"We have reached many communities with financial literacy support. Our membership has grown from 5,000 in the past decade to nearly 100,000 today, and we expect further growth before the end of the year. This shows that more people are gaining access to financial services," he said.

Waliwa also disclosed that the institution is rolling out a new banking system aimed at improving service delivery and convenience for members. The system will allow members to access their accounts and conduct transactions remotely, including for those in the diaspora.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Hazina SACCO, Dr. Festo Mwaipaja, described the engagement as an eye-opening experience that provided valuable lessons for strengthening cooperative growth in Tanzania.

"The engagement has given us a complete learning experience. We have seen how they work closely with communities, especially employees. We have learned useful approaches that we can adopt in Tanzania to engage more members and strengthen the growth of our economy as a continent," he said.