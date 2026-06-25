Malawi: 16 More Win in FCB's 'Chinthuchi Tatenga' Promotion

The second draw of the on-going 'Chinthuchi Tatenga' Promotion by First Capital Bank (FCB) has produced 16 more winners, bringing the total number of lucky winners to 32 since the campaign's launch on May 25, 2026.

During the second draw conducted on Tuesday in Blantyre, one customer, Anthony Chirwa from Mzimba won an iPhone 17 Pro Max and 15 others each walked away with K100,000.

From the 32 awarded customers, two have been lucky to take home iPhone 17 Pro Max and 30 have received K100,000 each.

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Speaking after the draw, FCB Corporate Communications Manager, Memory Mwathengere, said the initiative demonstrates the Bank's commitment to advancing digital banking among its customers.

"The 'Chinthuchi Tatenga' Promotion reflects our commitment to enhancing the digital banking experience for our customers. We want to encourage more people to embrace our digital platforms, which offer convenience, security and efficiency in managing their finances," said Mwathengere.

Mwathengere said the bank is encouraged by the positive response the promotion has received from customers since its launch.

"We are very satisfied with the way our customers are interacting with the Promotion. The response has been overwhelming, and we continue to see increased engagement with our digital banking platforms as more customers take advantage of the opportunity to win these exciting prizes," she said.

She added that the growing participation demonstrates customers' confidence in the bank's digital services and reflects the success of efforts to promote convenient, accessible banking solutions.

During the draw, FCB made live phone calls to the lucky winners from various districts, including Rumphi, Mchinji and Mzimba districts informing them about the draw outcome.

As one of the winners, Chirwa expressed excitement and gratitude to FCB.

"I never imagined that I would be one of the winners. This has come as a complete surprise to me, and I am truly grateful to the bank for rewarding its customers in this way," said Chirwa.

The promotion, whose grand prize is K10 million, was launched to encourage the use of the bank's digital and mobile banking services while rewarding customers for embracing convenient and secure banking solutions.