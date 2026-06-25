Africa: H.E. André Poh, Ambassador of the Republic of the Congo Presented His Letters of Credence to the AUC Chairperson

H.E. André Poh, Ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to the Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU), this afternoon presented his Letters of Credence to the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The Chairperson congratulated Ambassador Poh on his appointment & expressed confidence that his tour of duty will further strengthen the longstanding relations between the Republic of the Congo, the AU & its Member States.

Chairperson Youssouf paid tribute to H.E. President Denis Sassou Nguesso, describing him as a distinguished Pan-Africanist whose leadership & commitment to the ideals of African unity have significantly contributed to peacebuilding, mediation, & conflict resolution efforts across the continent, including in Libya.

Amb. Poh thanked the Chairperson for receiving him & conveyed the fraternal greetings of President Sassou Nguesso. He reaffirmed the Republic of the Congo's steadfast commitment to the objectives of the AU & underscored his country's determination to continue playing an active role in advancing continental integration, including through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) & the development of regional trade & energy corridors.

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The Ambassador further announced the Republic of the Congo's contribution of US$1 million in support of the AU's Ebola Response Appeal launched by the Chairperson of the Commission.

Chairperson Youssouf expressed his sincere appreciation to the Government & people of the Republic of the Congo for this generous contribution, noting that the support would make an important contribution to the continental effort to contain the outbreak & strengthen public health response mechanisms in affected areas.

He also conveyed his greetings & best wishes to President Sassou Nguesso & expressed his intention to undertake an official visit to Brazzaville in due course to further deepen cooperation & consultations on matters of continental importance.