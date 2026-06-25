Africa: AUC Chairperson This Morning Received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Khwauli Msiska, Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi

25 June 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this morning received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Khwauli Msiska, Ambassador of the Republic of #Malawi to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the AU.

He congratulated Ambassador Msiska on his appointment & commended his distinguished diplomatic career, expressing confidence that his wealth of experience would contribute significantly to advancing the interests of both Malawi & the AU. He also underscored Malawi's longstanding commitment to the ideals & objectives of the Union & encouraged Ambassador Msiska to work closely with fellow members of the PRC in advancing the implementation of the AU's continental priorities.

Amb. Msiska thanked the Chairperson for the warm reception & conveyed a message of goodwill from H.E. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi.

Ambassador Msiska reaffirmed Malawi's steadfast commitment to the implementation of Agenda 2063 & highlighted the country's ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), reiterating Malawi's active engagement in the affairs & programmes of the Union. He also expressed appreciation for the AU's solidarity & support during the severe drought that affected Malawi last year & called for enhanced collaboration, particularly in strengthening the country's health sector.

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The Chairperson & Ambassador Msiska further exchanged views on key continental peace & security developments, as well as the ongoing institutional reform of the African Union. They underscored the importance of unity, collective responsibility, & strengthened cooperation among Member States in addressing these strategic priorities & advancing Africa's shared aspirations.

The Chairperson conveyed his greetings & best wishes to President Mutharika & expressed his appreciation for Malawi's constructive engagement within the AU. He further noted that he looked forward to undertaking a visit to Malawi to further strengthen cooperation between the AUCommission and the Republic of Malaw

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