Angola: Basketball Friendlies - Angola Beats Georgia

Luanda — Angola defeated Georgia 77-62, on Wednesday (24), in a preparation game played in Riga, Latvia, ahead of the 3rd qualifying window for the senior men's basketball World Cup, scheduled for July 2-5 in Luanda.

The national team plays again on Thursday (25) against Ukraine, with their return to the capital city scheduled for Saturday (27).

In this 3rd and final preparation phase, following stops in Portugal and Spain, the national squad has now been joined by players Bruno Fernando and Kevin Kokila.

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In the 3rd window, the team, placed in Group D, faces Uganda on July the 2nd, Egypt on the 4th, and Mali on the 5th; all matches are set to tip off at 7:00 PM.

In Group D, Angola sits in 2nd place with 5 points, trailing group leader Mali, who has 6.

Egypt follows in 3rd place with 4 points, while Uganda is 4th and last with 3.

The National Team roster includes the following:

Point Guards: Childe Dundão (Petro de Luanda), Francisco Eduardo (Interclube), Timóteo Txinalua (Interclube).

Shooting Guards: Simeon Kalemba (Denain Voltaire/France), Gerson Lukeny (Petro de Luanda), Selton Miguel (Nevezis Kédainiai/Lithuania).

Small Forward: Eduardo Francisco (Sport Lisboa e Benfica), Milton Valente (Petro de Luanda), Bamba Cissé (1º de Agosto), Luís Pereira (Jaén Paraíso Interior CB/Spain), Joel Pinto (New Mexico Military Institute/USA), Marcelo João (1º de Agosto).

Power Forwards: João Fernandes (Sporting de Portugal), Aboubakar Gakou (Petro de Luanda), Macachi Braz (Basket Corunha), Islando Manuel (Sporting de Luanda), Melvyn da Silva (Charleville-Mézières/France).

Centers: Bruno Fernando (Partizan Nis/Serbia), Kevin Kokila (JL Bourg-en-Bresse/France), Cléusio Castro (Petro de Luanda), Rene Kingidi (Sporting de Luanda B), Teotónio Dó (Galitos FC Basket/Portugal), and António Mbando (Akira Academy).

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