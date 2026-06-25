Angolan Students Participate in Copernicus Olympiad in Singapore

Luanda — A group of Angolan students has been, since Monday (22), participating in Singapore in the global final of the Copernicus Mathematics Olympiad, one of the most prestigious international competitions dedicated to discovering and fostering young talent in the exact sciences.

The 2026 edition, taking place from the 22nd to the 27th of the current month, hosts primary and secondary school students from over 50 countries, promoting academic excellence, critical thinking, and complex problem-solving skills.

Angola's participation takes place against the backdrop of the country's growing prominence in this competition; in previous editions, national delegations competed in finals held in New York (at Columbia University) and Dubai, returning with gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as honorable mentions.

The competition is named in honor of the Polish astronomer and mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus.

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Founded in the United States, the Copernicus Olympiad tests focus on logical reasoning, problem-solving, and applied mathematics exercises designed by international experts to assess analytical skills, creativity, and speed of thought.

In the global stage, competitors take exams divided into five categories based on their respective grade levels.

Assessments can be taken in Portuguese or English, allowing participants to fully demonstrate their abilities without language barriers.

In recent years, hundreds of Angolan students aged 8 to 17 from various schools have participated in the national qualifying rounds, reflecting the strengthening of mathematics education and the emergence of a new generation of young people with high academic potential.

The presence of the Angolan delegation in Singapore reinforces the international profile of the nation's young talent and serves as an incentive for promoting science, innovation, and the development of skilled human capital, factors considered essential for the country's sustainable development.

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