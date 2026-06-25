Angola: Historian Highlights Youth Participation in Evolution of Ngeya Festival

Luena — Historian and cultural researcher Salvador Cacoma highlighted on Wednesday, in Moxico Province, the growing participation of young people in the "Ngeya" Eastern Region Folk Music and Dance Festival, deeming this involvement a decisive factor for the preservation and value of local culture.

The researcher was speaking to ANGOP in the context of preparations for the fifth edition of the festival, scheduled to begin Saturday (26), and will feature 160 artists, 14 more than the previous edition.

He stated that the "Ngeya" project, launched in 2022, has established itself as an important venue for representing and safeguarding the region's cultural expressions.

According to Salvador Cacoma, initiatives of this nature were traditionally reserved for older generations. However, the Ngeya Festival has helped to change this paradigm by giving young people a more active role in promoting and valuing the traditions of the various peoples of the Eastern region.

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"Today, young people are increasingly identifying with our culture, and this is reflected in their increased participation in Ngeya", he emphasized.

Regarding the performance of the participating groups, he praised the event's evolution over its various editions, highlighting the quality of the dance and music performances, which have ensured an increasingly authentic and dignified representation of the region's cultural traditions.

Salvador Cacoma also advocated for closer ties and greater involvement from the Ministry of Culture and other national institutions to reinforce the festival's value and recognition.

The historian further suggested that the event should be accompanied by a broad intergenerational dialogue which involves traditional authorities, academics, and government officials aiming to foster in-depth reflection on the habits, customs, and challenges regarding cultural preservation in the region.

The 5th edition of the Ngeya Festival is to take place on the 26th and 27th of the current month at the Peace Monument Tourist Complex, an initiative of the Catoca Mining Company. It will feature groups from the provinces of Moxico, Moxico Leste, Lunda Norte, and Lunda Sul.

The festival, which is non-competitive, aims primarily to promote and celebrate national culture, serving as a platform to showcase the work of the region's artists.

LTY/TST/YD/MRA/jmc