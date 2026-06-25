Angola: Congress Addresses Agribusiness As a Decisive Factor

Viana — The theme of agribusiness as a decisive factor in Viana, production, processing and marketing opens the proceedings of the First Municipal Congress of Local Production, which takes place in the municipality of Viana, this Thursday.

The event, called Viana Business Awards 2026 (VBA), brings together government entities, representatives of the business and financial sector, and entrepreneurs.

The program also includes the themes "how to reduce imports" and "Hospitality and tourism - the right option for Viana", with the participation of national and foreign entrepreneurs.

At the opening, the Vice-Governor of Luanda for the economic sector, Jorge Minguês, reiterated the commitment to creating an attractive and competitive business environment, through the simplification of procedures to enable investments.

The congress establishes itself as a platform for promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and boosting the local economy, bringing together young people, entrepreneurs and investors around opportunities for growth and sustainable development.

The initiative aims to strengthen the business ecosystem in the region, promoting capacity building, sharing of ideas, and direct links between emerging projects and the market.

HDC/DC/TED/jmc