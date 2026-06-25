Ethiopia: ECMA Approves Registration of Nearly 9.7 Million Abay Bank Shares

25 June 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Bruck Getachew

The Ethiopian Capital Market Authority (ECMA) has approved the registration of 9.66 million existing shares held by shareholders of Abay Bank, marking another step in the development of Ethiopia's nascent capital market.

Abay Bank said ECMA had approved the registration statement covering 9,657,286 existing shares owned by the bank's shareholders. The approval became effective on May 11, 2026, and was disclosed through a public notice issued by the regulator.

The bank said it had subsequently published a prospectus and related disclosure documents on its official website, in line with regulatory requirements.

The registration allows the shares to be formally recognized under Ethiopia's capital market framework, which was established following the creation of ECMA and the country's broader efforts to develop a securities market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From The Reporter Magazine

The move comes as Ethiopian authorities seek to expand investment opportunities and strengthen transparency in the financial sector through the gradual rollout of the country's capital market infrastructure.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.