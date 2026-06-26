Tunisia: Immigration in Tunisia: Tolerance Tempered By Economic Fears

Tunisians hold mixed views on free cross-border movement, want reduced immigration.

Key findings

Tunisians express mixed views on freedom of movement across international borders: 51% say North Africans should be able to cross borders freely for work and trade, while 46% think their government should restrict such movement to protect its citizens.

More than half (53%) say that in practice, crossing international borders is "difficult" or "very difficult."

Only 5% of respondents say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

About two-thirds (65%) of Tunisians believe that migrants have a negative impact on the country's economy.

Six in 10 citizens say they would like or not mind having foreign workers or immigrants (60%) and refugees (64%) as neighbours.

Even so, most Tunisians prefer tighter immigration controls. About half (49%) want their government to admit fewer foreign job seekers, while another 30% would end this type of immigration completely. Opinions on refugees follow the same pattern, with 51% favouring reductions and 26% calling for a full halt.

More than one-third (36%) of Tunisians say they have considered moving to another country, including 26% who have thought "a lot" about emigration.

Interest in moving abroad is highest among youth (65%), the most educated citizens (57%), and unemployed people looking for jobs (53%).

Most of those who have considered emigrating cite economic motives - to find better work opportunities (54%), to escape economic hardship (19%), and to find better business opportunities (13%).

Europe stands out as the top destination for prospective emigrants (56%), followed by North America (25%).

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Migration has become one of the defining features of Tunisia's recent history, shaped by economic pressures, regional upheavals, and shifting political conditions. Long before the 2011 revolution, Tunisia was known as a country of emigration, with more than 1 million Tunisians living abroad and national policies centred on exporting labour to Europe (De Bel Air, 2016). Cities such as Sfax and Sousse later emerged as important hubs where migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sought informal work or prepared for onward journeys (Boubakri, 2013). As more Tunisians sought better opportunities abroad and foreign migrants transited through the country, migration became woven into the social and economic life of Tunisia.

However, the 2011 revolution dramatically reshaped Tunisia's migration landscape. After the fall of the authoritarian regime, border controls weakened, and many young Tunisians crossed the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities (Natter, 2015). At the same time, civil war in Libya pushed nearly 1 million displaced people into Tunisia and turned the South of Libya into a major humanitarian zone supported by local communities, civil society, and international aid groups (Boubakri, 2013). These movements made migration part of Tunisia's transformation, because the new state was forced to adapt border control, refugee protection, and freedom of movement as domestic policy (Garelli & Tazzioli, 2017).

Economic pressures added to this shift as high unemployment pushed young Tunisians to consider leaving while the state depended on remittances and encouraged investment by the diaspora (David & Marouani, 2015; Djelti & Zapata-Barrero, 2023). Yet efforts to expand safer, legal migration pathways often stalled because European policies prioritised border security over mobility and cooperation (Panebianco & Cannata, 2023). Together, these forces kept migration at the centre of Tunisia's national debate.

In recent years, safety concerns have grown for foreign migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who are either living in or passing through Tunisia on an often dangerous journey toward Europe (Mishra, 2025). Meanwhile, the protection and integration of migrants carry costs that represent a challenge for Tunisia (Farroukh & Habib, 2024). Together, these issues show how complex and challenging migration has become for Tunisia and for the people who pass through the country.

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Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey shows that Tunisians hold mixed views on regional mobility and migration. Many are wary of free movement across North Africa and see crossing borders as difficult. While a majority express tolerance toward immigrants and refugees on a personal level, most are concerned about immigrants' economic impact and want the government to reduce or eliminate immigration.

As for emigration, more than one in three Tunisians say they have considered moving abroad, with higher rates among youth, the most educated, and individuals looking for jobs.

Obaloluwa Ayooluwa Aka Obaloluwa Ayooluwa Aka is a PhD student in the Department of Political Science at the University of Kentucky.