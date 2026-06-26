Zimbabwe: Government Flags Illegal 'Sabhuku Deals', Says Only Ministry of Lands Can Issue Offer Letters

GOVERNMENT has spoken out against the illegal sale of state land by traditional headmen, a system that has been informally referred to as Sabhuku Deals.

Sabhuku Deals have become prevalent across the country as residential land prices continue to soar, while land barons in urban areas have taken advantage of the high levels of desperation to cheat home seekers.

Speaking to journalists recently Matebeleland North minister of state Richard Moyo warned that offer letters could only be sourced from government offices, not traditional leaders.

"This is now prevalent in Matebelaleland Bubi, uMguza, Tsholotsho, Lupane," said Moyo.

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"Some headmen have been arrested for selling land to unsuspecting home seekers but we continue getting reports that many of them are still doing so.

"All those who want land are encouraged to visit relevant government offices. Offer letters come from the Ministry of Lands, not headmen."

Domboshava, Goromonzi and Seke are some of the peri-urban areas around Harare that have seen an influx of unregulated land sales.

Home seekers are promised protection and regularisation when councils decide to eventually account for the land they would be occupying.

According to Moyo, some of those selling land in Matebeleland North say they are representing Zanu PF.

He added: "Some of those giving out land falsely represent that they are doing so on behalf of the Zanu PF party, while others say they would be representing war veterans."