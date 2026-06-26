Angola: National Radio Journalist Tomé Armando Dies

23 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan journalist Tomé Armando, from the state-owned National Radio of Angola (RNA) station, died on Monday at the Pedro Maria Tonha "Pedalé" Hospital in Luanda, at the age of 49.

According to the public radio station, he was the head of production for RNA's Radio Luanda channel.

The professional began his journalistic career in the central newsroom of the RNA information directorate, where he participated in the coverage of several events of national importance.

Throughout his professional career, the journalist maintained a strong connection with the RNA information directorate and integrated teams responsible for covering major events. Among his most recent work is the coverage of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Angola.

Tomé Armando also worked at the sports channel Radio 5 of RNA, where he participated for several years in the coverage of Luanda's traditional end-of-year footrace.

ASS/MRA/jmc

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