Tanzania Confirms the Nyerere Memorial Hospital to Start Operations in February 2027

25 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Dodoma — THE construction of the Nyerere Memorial Referral Hospital in Mara region is expected to be completed in February 2027, a move that will increase the capacity of health services for the people of Musoma Urban and surrounding areas, the Tanzanian government confirmed..

The statement was made in parliament in Dodoma today, June 25, 2026, by the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi on behalf of the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, while responding to a question by Musoma Urban Member of Parliament, Mgore Miraji Kigera, who wanted to know when the Government would complete the construction of the hospital.

Dr Samizi said the project involves the construction of Wing A, B and C and is being implemented in five phases, where phases one to four have been completed and Wing B and C have started providing services as intended.

She said the Government has entered into a contract worth 20.2bn/- for the completion of Wing A, which includes the Outpatient Department, Pharmacy, Emergency Department, Laboratory, Men's and Children's Wards, Oral and Dental Department, administrative offices as well as major electrical connection works.

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According to Dr Samizi, the contractor has been paid 5.5 bn/- as an initial payment, and the implementation of the project has reached 58 per cent.

She explained that the government continues to supervise the implementation of the project to ensure that it is completed on time and begins providing the intended services to the citizens.

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