South Africa: DA Congratulates Bafana Bafana On Historic World Cup Achievement

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) congratulates Bafana Bafana on their outstanding 1-0 victory over South Korea and on securing a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in our history.

Thapelo Maseko's decisive goal has given South Africans a moment of immense pride.

This achievement reflects the resilience, commitment and belief shown by the players, coaching staff and everyone who has contributed to the team's success. Against strong opposition, Bafana Bafana demonstrated that hard work, unity and determination can produce extraordinary results on the world's biggest stage.

As the team prepares for the next round, the entire country stands behind them. We wish Bafana Bafana every success as they continue their remarkable World Cup journey and inspire a new generation of South Africans to dream big and proudly represent our nation.