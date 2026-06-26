Southern Africa: Mhona Pushes for Open Skies to Drive SADC's Economic Growth

25 June 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona has called for stronger regional cooperation to improve transport connectivity, reduce travel costs and accelerate economic growth across Southern Africa.

Speaking at the SADC High-Level Ministerial Round Table Dialogue, Mhona said opening up air transport markets in Africa can help improve connectivity, grow tourism and support economic development.

He said Zimbabwe remains committed to regional integration through investment in aviation infrastructure and support for efforts that make it easier for people and goods to move across borders.

"Today's discussions provide us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to such a flagship initiative that has the potential to transform aviation across Africa," he said.

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Mhona added that while progress has been made, more work is still needed to remove barriers that slow down regional movement and trade.

"There is much more that remains to be done. We must continue working together to remove barriers that limit the movement of people, goods and services across our region," he said.

He also highlighted the impact of climate change, saying countries must invest in stronger and more resilient infrastructure to deal with extreme weather.

Mhona said the use of artificial intelligence, digital technologies and advanced meteorological systems can strengthen disaster preparedness and improve the safety and efficiency of transport systems.

"By harnessing artificial intelligence, digital technologies and advanced MET systems, we can improve forecasting, strengthen disaster preparedness and enhance the safety and efficiency of our transport networks," he said.

He encouraged regional leaders to use the meeting to share ideas and develop practical solutions that improve lives across Southern Africa.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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