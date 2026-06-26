Namibia: Health Receives 47 Critical Medical Supplies

The health ministry has received 47 critical medicine supplies, comprising 27 medicines and 20 clinical supplies.

Earlier this month, the ministry received the first batch of medical equipment procured directly from manufacturers.

In its third public update on pharmaceutical stock deliveries, the ministry announced that the supplies were received between 4 and 17 June.

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The medicines have already been dispatched through the Central Medical Stores and regional medical depots for distribution to hospitals and clinics across the country. The ministry said the latest shipment includes anti-cancer medicines, tuberculosis treatment, HIV rapid diagnostic test kits, cardiovascular medicines, maternal health medicines, antibiotics, intravenous fluids and other critical clinical supplies needed to support routine and emergency healthcare services.

The ministry noted that additional pharmaceutical consignments are expected in the coming weeks as procurement and supply chain interventions continue.

The latest consignment builds on medicine procurement efforts that began in May after shortages of several essential medicines were reported at public health facilities.

In its second public update released in June, the ministry confirmed that 37 critically needed medicine line items had been received and distributed into the national supply chain since 15 May.

The medicines are used to treat a wide range of conditions, including hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, epilepsy, bacterial infections, glaucoma, maternal health complications, blood disorders and medical emergencies.

The ministry said urgent procurement measures are being implemented to address immediate shortages of critical medicines, while larger quantities are being sourced directly from manufacturers to stabilise stock levels over the long term.

Besides replenishing medicine stocks, the ministry has also started upgrading medical equipment in public health facilities.

The first shipment earlier this month included anaesthesia machines, ceiling-suspended theatre lights, mobile surgical lights, transport ventilators, neonatal ventilators and infant incubators.

The equipment will be distributed to health facilities across the country to improve surgical services, critical care and neonatal healthcare.

The installation has already started at health facilities in Windhoek, while the remaining equipment is expected to be installed at hospitals and clinics nationwide before the end of June.

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Government reiterated that restoring the availability of essential medicines remains a priority, particularly for patients requiring treatment for cancer, tuberculosis, HIV-related conditions, chronic diseases, maternal health complications and other life-threatening illnesses.

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