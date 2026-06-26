Tanzania: Recovered Drug Addicts Urge Society to Intensify Fight Against Substance Abuse

Arhsha — YOUNG people who have recovered from drug addiction have expressed deep regret over their involvement in drug use, saying it destroyed their dignity, reputation and life ambitions.

They made the remarks during the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking commemorations organized by the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Northern Zone in Arusha today.

Among those who shared their recovery experiences was Flora Manongi from Kilimanjaro Region, who said she has been drug-free for seven years after battling addiction for 15 years. She said drug abuse turned her into a thief and con artist and led her into criminal activities, but she has since rebuilt her life, raising her children and running a small business.

Another recovered addict, Mr Baita Chacha said his dream of becoming a lawyer and working in international affairs was shattered after he started using heroin while in college. He said addiction affected his studies, cost him job opportunities and damaged his reputation, leaving him trapped in a cycle of suffering and despair. Former addicts Arafa Walii and Beda Shirima also urged society to support rather than stigmatize people recovering from addiction.

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Speaking at the event, Arusha District Commissioner, Mr Joseph Mkude described drugs as an enemy of peace, families and the nation's future.

He called on all Tanzanians to join the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, noting that between July 2025 and June 2026, DCEA conducted 121 operations in Arusha Region, arrested 413 suspects and seized 1,458.26 kilograms of khat and 2,977.03 kilograms of cannabis.

DCEA Northern Zone Social Welfare Officer, Brenda Mbati said that in the year ending June 2026, the authority conducted 50 operations in Kilimanjaro Region, arresting 72 suspects and seizing 1,568.61 kilograms of khat and 13.02 kilograms of cannabis. She added that 49 operations in Tanga led to the arrest of 33 suspects and the seizure of khat, cannabis and heroin, while seven operations in Manyara resulted in 32 arrests and the confiscation of 575.90 kilograms of khat.

Meanwhile, Mount Meru Regional Referral Hospital Mental Health Specialist Margaret Msigwa said 907 people struggling with drug addiction have been registered at the hospital's Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) clinic. Of these, more than 130 have recovered successfully, 250 are still receiving treatment, 33 have died, while others have received entrepreneurship support and vocational training to help rebuild their lives.