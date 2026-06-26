Malawi: Why Flames Star Gabadinho Mhango Is Crucial for Richards Bay's Success in 2026/27

Following confirmation that the 2026/27 South African Premiership season is due to begin on 1 August, all clubs are finalising their preparations for the new campaign. In Richards Bay's case, they will be hoping that Gabadinho Mhango can help them bounce back from a disappointing campaign.

The Malawi international joined the Natal Rich Boys in the summer of 2025 from Marumo, signing a two-year contract. There was optimism that the former PSL Golden Boot winner could make an impact up front and help them build on an eighth-place finish in 2024/25.

Mhango made a solid start to the 2025/26 season. He scored four goals in 14 Premiership games between August and November, but his campaign came to an end that month when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against AmaZulu. And his absence helped to highlight how important he will be in the upcoming campaign.

Mhango's injury highlights Richards Bay's biggest issue

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Prior to Mhango's injury, Richards Bay were on track to finish in the top eight once again. A 2-0 win against AmaZulu took them up to ninth, with their new striker scoring 36% of the team's 11 goals at that point. However, after they lost the Flames international, performances dropped.

The same problems from the 2024/25 season, which saw them score just 19 goals, reared their heads, as they found the back of the net just 12 more times in their remaining 16 league games. Although the final total (23) was an improvement on last year, their total goals scored was better than only three other teams in the league, a statistic which signified their biggest weakness.

Addressing that toothlessness in front of goal is their biggest priority in the off-season and would no doubt affect their chances of success. Fans who want to stay updated with Richards Bay's pre-season odds can check out the list of the best ZA betting sites on Goal.com to see how their team compares to others in the league.

Mhango set to be the difference-maker for Richards Bay

However, if Mhango's recovery goes according to plan, then the club may not need to bring a new starter into the fold. When he's on form, he has proven that he can be a difference-maker who can win points on their own.

Richards Bay saw that first-hand last year after Mhango scored crucial goals to win them points. That included the winner against Chippa United and equalisers against Polokwane and Sekhukhune, five points which helped put the club among the chasing pack for an MTN8 place.

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Although they ultimately fell short, Mhango's return to fitness could well help them bounce back in 2026/27. While he might not be the same player who won the Golden Boot in 2019/20 with Orlando Pirates, he gets into the right positions and could pop up with vital goals.

A lot will depend on how his recovery from the injury goes, particularly as he will be turning 34 in September and might not be as explosive after a serious injury. However, the 68-cap Flames international will return to the pitch with a point to prove, which will help Richards Bay play on the front foot.