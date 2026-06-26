Malawi Football Body Suffers Second Court Defeat Ahead of Crucial AGM

High Court dismisses FAM's bid to exclude three associations from Saturday's annual general meeting, restoring their full membership rights

The Football Association of Malawi has suffered a second successive legal setback after the High Court in Blantyre dismissed its attempt to prevent three affiliated bodies from participating in this weekend's annual general meeting.

FAM had sought to vary a court order issued on Wednesday, arguing that the National Football Coaches Association, the National Football Referees Association and the National Youth Football Association should be barred from attending Saturday's AGM in Salima as affiliates.

High Court Judge Allan Hans Muhome rejected the application, maintaining both the form and scope of the original ruling.

The decision restores all three associations to full membership status, with unrestricted voting and participation rights at Saturday's meeting and beyond, unless a further court order is obtained.

The ruling represents a significant legal and institutional blow to FAM's leadership on the eve of what is expected to be a consequential gathering for Malawian football governance.

The association now heads into the AGM with its authority over the membership question effectively constrained by the judiciary, and with questions likely to intensify over how the dispute reached this point.

FAM has not yet indicated whether it intends to pursue further legal action.