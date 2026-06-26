Somalia Participates in Arab League Ministerial Meetings in Jordan

Amman, Jordan, June 25, 2026 — Somalia took part in high-level Arab League meetings in Jordan on Thursday, as regional officials gathered to discuss security, economic cooperation, and political coordination across the Arab world.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, represented the Federal Government of Somalia at the Arab Consultative Meeting and the 165th Session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The meetings brought together foreign ministers and senior officials from Arab League member states to address key regional issues, including security challenges, economic integration, political cooperation, and efforts to strengthen collective action among Arab countries.

Participants also reviewed a range of agenda items related to shared Arab interests and ongoing regional developments, with discussions focusing on promoting stability and enhancing cooperation across the region.

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On the sidelines of the meetings, the Somali minister held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Qatar, Mauritania, and Djibouti. The discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic relations, expanding bilateral cooperation, and coordinating positions on regional matters of mutual concern.

The officials also explored ways to deepen collaboration in the fields of politics, economic development, security, and investment, underscoring their commitment to advancing friendly relations and shared interests.

Somalia said its participation in the Arab League meetings reflects the country's commitment to strengthening Arab cooperation, promoting regional partnerships, and supporting initiatives aimed at fostering peace, stability, and development throughout the Arab world.