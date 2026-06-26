Somalia: EU Imposes New Visa Restrictions On Somali Citizens

25 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Brussels, June 25, 2026 — The European Union has temporarily tightened visa rules for Somali citizens, citing insufficient cooperation from Somalia in the readmission of its nationals who are staying illegally in EU member states.

According to an official EU document obtained by Shabelle Media Network, member states have been instructed to suspend the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Somali citizens. The restriction does not apply to holders of diplomatic and official service passports, including senior government officials.

The EU has also extended the standard processing period for visa applications submitted by Somali nationals from 15 days to 45 days, significantly increasing waiting times for applicants.

European authorities said the measures were adopted following an assessment of Somalia's cooperation on the return and readmission of irregular migrants. Brussels concluded that progress in this area had not met expectations, prompting the bloc to activate provisions under its visa policy framework.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The restrictions are temporary and do not have a specified end date, the EU said, adding that the measures could be reviewed depending on future developments.

The European Union stressed that the decision is intended to encourage the Somali government to improve collaboration on the repatriation of its citizens residing unlawfully in Europe. EU institutions and member states will continue to monitor Somalia's performance on the issue before considering any changes to the measures.

The move is expected to affect Somali travelers seeking business, educational, family, and tourism visas to countries within the EU's Schengen area.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.