Somalia: EU Imposes New Visa Restrictions On Somali Citizens

Brussels, June 25, 2026 — The European Union has temporarily tightened visa rules for Somali citizens, citing insufficient cooperation from Somalia in the readmission of its nationals who are staying illegally in EU member states.

According to an official EU document obtained by Shabelle Media Network, member states have been instructed to suspend the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Somali citizens. The restriction does not apply to holders of diplomatic and official service passports, including senior government officials.

The EU has also extended the standard processing period for visa applications submitted by Somali nationals from 15 days to 45 days, significantly increasing waiting times for applicants.

European authorities said the measures were adopted following an assessment of Somalia's cooperation on the return and readmission of irregular migrants. Brussels concluded that progress in this area had not met expectations, prompting the bloc to activate provisions under its visa policy framework.

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The restrictions are temporary and do not have a specified end date, the EU said, adding that the measures could be reviewed depending on future developments.

The European Union stressed that the decision is intended to encourage the Somali government to improve collaboration on the repatriation of its citizens residing unlawfully in Europe. EU institutions and member states will continue to monitor Somalia's performance on the issue before considering any changes to the measures.

The move is expected to affect Somali travelers seeking business, educational, family, and tourism visas to countries within the EU's Schengen area.