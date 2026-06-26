Angolan Govt Rules Out Legalizing Artisanal Gold Mining

Caxito — The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil, and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, ruled out the immediate legalization of artisanal gold mining in the country this Thursday during a visit to Bengo province.

Speaking at a working meeting with the Governor of Bengo, Maria Antonia Nelumba, the minister stressed the need for holistic measures to tackle the phenomenon of illegal gold mining.

Diamantino de Azevedo explained that the ministry wants to avoid a repetition of the issues encountered with the legalization of artisanal diamond mining.

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"We are studying how to create a similar framework that allows semi-industrial gold mining, but we must ensure we do not repeat the mistakes we are seeing with diamonds," he explained.

The minster recalled that a specific law, the "Semi-Industrial Diamond Exploration" act, was originally created to prevent illegal mining and support local entrepreneurs who lack the financial and technical capacity for large-scale industrial projects. By law, these rights are reserved exclusively for Angolan citizens.

"Unfortunately, many Angolans sell their mining rights to foreigners after obtaining them for semi-industrial diamond activity," the minister denounced.

Diamantino Azevedo warned that gold mining can have far more devastating impacts on the environment and public health than diamond extraction.

"Illegal mining brings money laundering, illegal immigration, prostitution, environmental degradation, and severe health problems," said the minister, who also called on traditional authorities to stop promoting and facilitating illegal gold operations.

During the meeting with the governor, officials also presented Bengo province's geological potential, the status of active mining titles, updates on the Angolan Mining Registry, and the current status of local fuel supply points and storage capacity.

CJ/DC/DAN/AMP