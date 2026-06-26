Angola: Parliament Rejects Data Protection Draft Law

Luanda — Due to alleged constitutional, legal and technical inconsistencies, the National Assembly rejected on Thursday, in general terms, the draft law amending personal data protection, an initiative of the UNITA Parliamentary Group.

The proposal was considered during the 2nd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 4th Legislative Session and, according to the proponents, aimed to promote greater transparency and access to personal data of an electoral nature.

In his statement of vote, UNITA deputy Olivio Quilumbo said the initiative intended to strengthen electoral transparency, increase the participation of citizens and political parties, and ensure greater reliability of information relating to voters.

According to the parliamentarian, the proposal also sought to contribute to the reduction of electoral abstention, by eliminating constraints related to electoral registrations.

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The MPLA deputy Nvunda Salukombo on his turn said the bill presented constitutional, legal, technical, and political shortcomings, since it would allow the publication of sensitive personal data of voters without the consent of the respective holders, a situation that, in his view, clashes with the constitutional right to privacy.

"The Constitution of the Republic of Angola does not allow, under the argument of electoral transparency, the exposure of citizens' personal data," he stressed.

Nvunda Salukombo added that the proposal contradicted the current legal regime for data protection, and could imply changes in various instruments of the national legal system, considering that it is inadmissible to classify certain information as special data and, simultaneously, submit it to public consultation without the authorization of its holders.

The MPLA MP emphasized that the legislation in force already provides mechanisms for access to electoral information, so that any difficulties in interpreting or practically applying the law do not justify changes that could weaken fundamental rights.

"Combating abstention and strengthening trust in the electoral process requires civic education, strengthening institutions, enforcing laws, and respecting the balance between transparency and privacy," he said.

MGM/ART/AMP