Ethiopia Reaches Another Major Milestone in WTO Accession Journey

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has secured another significant breakthrough in its bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), signing a Bilateral Market Access Protocol with New Zealand at WTO headquarters in Geneva.

The agreement marks a key step forward in Ethiopia's long-running accession process and reflects the steady progress the country is making toward integrating more deeply into the global trading system.

The Protocol was signed by Tsegab Kebebew, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, and Clare Kelly, New Zealand's Permanent Representative to the WTO and current Chair of the WTO General Council.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ambassador Tsegab described the agreement as a reflection of the growing economic partnership between Ethiopia and New Zealand, as well as their shared commitment to promoting an open, transparent, and rules-based multilateral trading system.

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He emphasized that WTO membership remains a strategic national priority and an integral component of Ethiopia's ongoing economic reform agenda.

The ambassador further noted that Ethiopia's accession efforts are aimed at enhancing trade competitiveness, attracting investment, expanding market opportunities, and accelerating sustainable economic growth.

Ambassador Clare Kelly congratulated Ethiopia on reaching the milestone and reaffirmed New Zealand's strong support for the country's WTO accession process.

She expressed confidence in Ethiopia's continued progress and reiterated New Zealand's commitment to supporting its successful integration into the global trading framework.

The signing of the Bilateral Market Access Protocol represents another important achievement in Ethiopia's WTO negotiations, bringing the country one step closer to full membership in the organization and reinforcing its commitment to economic modernization, international trade, and deeper engagement with the global economy.