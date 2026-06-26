Rwanda: Kigali to Add Running Tracks in Rebero, Nyamirambo

25 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

The City of Kigali is set to expand its sports and wellness facilities with the construction of two new running tracks, adding to the capital's growing network of recreational spaces.

Currently, Kigali has one dedicated public running track located in Nyarutarama, near Kigali Golf Resort and Villas.

According to the City of Kigali spokesperson, Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, construction of a new track in Rebero, near Canal Olympia, is already underway, while plans are also being developed for a second track in Nyamirambo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Nyarutarama jogging track, inaugurated in late 2023, spans 2.4 kilometres and features a four-metre-wide surface made from specialised synthetic material designed for jogging and recreational exercise. Since its opening, it has become a popular destination for residents looking to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"We expect the construction of the Rebero running track to be completed by the end of December this year. As for the Nyamirambo project, feasibility studies are yet to be conducted, but there is a clear vision to implement it in the near future," Ntirenganya told Weekend Sport.

The Rebero facility will feature a two-kilometre loop surrounding Agaseke Centre and Canal Olympia. The proposed Nyamirambo track is expected to loop around Kigali Pelé Stadium, although its final alignment will be determined once the design phase is completed.

Like the Nyarutarama track, both new facilities will be fitted with high-quality synthetic rubber surfaces, offering a safe, comfortable and durable environment for runners, joggers and fitness enthusiasts.

The project forms part of the City of Kigali's wider strategy to promote public health, encourage active lifestyles and expand access to recreational sports infrastructure across the capital.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.