Rwanda: Kigali to Add Running Tracks in Rebero, Nyamirambo

The City of Kigali is set to expand its sports and wellness facilities with the construction of two new running tracks, adding to the capital's growing network of recreational spaces.

Currently, Kigali has one dedicated public running track located in Nyarutarama, near Kigali Golf Resort and Villas.

According to the City of Kigali spokesperson, Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, construction of a new track in Rebero, near Canal Olympia, is already underway, while plans are also being developed for a second track in Nyamirambo.

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The Nyarutarama jogging track, inaugurated in late 2023, spans 2.4 kilometres and features a four-metre-wide surface made from specialised synthetic material designed for jogging and recreational exercise. Since its opening, it has become a popular destination for residents looking to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"We expect the construction of the Rebero running track to be completed by the end of December this year. As for the Nyamirambo project, feasibility studies are yet to be conducted, but there is a clear vision to implement it in the near future," Ntirenganya told Weekend Sport.

The Rebero facility will feature a two-kilometre loop surrounding Agaseke Centre and Canal Olympia. The proposed Nyamirambo track is expected to loop around Kigali Pelé Stadium, although its final alignment will be determined once the design phase is completed.

Like the Nyarutarama track, both new facilities will be fitted with high-quality synthetic rubber surfaces, offering a safe, comfortable and durable environment for runners, joggers and fitness enthusiasts.

The project forms part of the City of Kigali's wider strategy to promote public health, encourage active lifestyles and expand access to recreational sports infrastructure across the capital.