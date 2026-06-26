Malawi: Standard Bank Malawi Posts 41% Profit Surge As Economic Conditions Stabilise

Chief executive points to easing inflation and expected rate cuts as catalysts for sustained recovery in Malawian financial sector.

Standard Bank Malawi has reported a 41 per cent rise in post-tax profit to K122bn for the year ended 31 December 2025, as the listed lender said a confluence of improving macroeconomic conditions was strengthening the outlook for both the bank and the broader Malawian economy.

Board chairperson Alex Mkandawire disclosed the results at the bank's annual general meeting in Blantyre on Friday, marking one of the strongest performances in the institution's recent history.

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Chief executive Phillip Madinga told shareholders that easing inflationary pressures, anticipated policy rate reductions, fiscal consolidation, and improved availability of fuel and food were collectively creating conditions more conducive to economic recovery and credit growth.

"Declining food inflation is expected to pave the way for further policy rate cuts," Madinga said, adding that lower lending rates would reduce the cost of borrowing for businesses and households -- a development he described as critical to sustaining momentum in private sector activity.

The remarks signal cautious optimism from one of Malawi's most systemically significant financial institutions at a time when the economy has been navigating currency pressures, subsidy reforms and constrained public finances.

Madinga identified improved fuel and food supply chains as tangible indicators of stabilising conditions on the ground, suggesting that the structural disruptions that weighed on economic activity in recent years may be beginning to ease.

Standard Bank Malawi, a subsidiary of South Africa's Standard Bank Group, is among the largest banks by assets in the country. Its results will be closely watched as a bellwether for credit conditions and investor confidence in the Malawian market.

The bank did not provide forward guidance on dividend policy or loan book growth targets at the meeting.

Standard Bank Malawi Plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange.