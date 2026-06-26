Angola: Bengo Province Holds 36 Licenses for Mining Prospecting and Exploration

Caxito — Bengo province currently holds 36 mining licenses --comprising prospecting projects, exploration projects, and mining licenses--Elvice Soares, National Director of Geological Mining Concessions and Mines at the National Agency for Mineral Resources, reported on Thursday in the area.

The official who was speaking during a working visit by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, noted that 34 mining projects have been identified--18 for prospecting and 16 for exploration--in addition to two granite extraction projects.

Regarding the status of mining licenses, the province has 19 active prospecting titles and one expired title; he highlighted that in the exploration phase, there are 13 active titles and three expired ones.

As for operational status, he stated that five prospecting projects are active, eight are inactive, six are in the mobilization phase, and one is suspended.

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In the exploration sector, eight projects are operating normally, seven remain inactive, one is undergoing mobilization, and another is halted.

The official expressed concern over the lack of registration of mining titles for the extraction of construction aggregates (inerts) in the national registry since 2018, urging companies in the sector to regularize their status with the competent authorities.

He also noted that legislation establishes specific limits for mining concession areas. For the extraction of ornamental stone, the permitted area ranges from 10 to 50 hectares, while for construction aggregates, the limit is between five and 10 hectares. As for crushed stone extraction, the area must not exceed 50 hectares around the mineral deposit.

Therefore, Elvice Soares advocated for strict compliance with current mining legislation to ensure the efficient and sustainable management of the province's mineral resources.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Governor of Bengo, Maria Antónia Nelumba, members of the provincial government, national directors from the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, municipal administrators, and business leaders from the sector, among other guests.

The National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM) is the entity responsible for the regulation, oversight, and promotion of mining investment, as well as for managing the process of granting mining rights--with the exception of inert materials--in accordance with the legal instruments governing the sector. FS/CJ/QCB/DOJ