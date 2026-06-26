Angola: President João Lourenço Expresses Solidarity With Venezuela Following Earthquake

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço expressed solidarity on Thursday with the Venezuelan people following the earthquake that struck various regions of Venezuela on Wednesday, causing fatalities, injuries, and extensive material damage.

In a message addressed to Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez--released by the Presidency's Press Services--the Angolan Head of State stated he had received with deep sorrow the news of the tragedy that shook the South American country during the early hours of the day.

"I wish to express to Your Excellency, and through you to the entire Venezuelan people, the unwavering solidarity of the Angolan people, who share with you the pain and suffering resulting from this tragic event," the letter states.

João Lourenço also expressed confidence in the Venezuelan authorities' ability to respond to the situation with the support of the international community.

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"I am certain that the Venezuelan authorities, with international assistance, will make every possible effort to assist the victims and alleviate their suffering," he wrote.

In the message, the President reiterated Angola's sentiments of friendship and sympathy toward the Venezuelan people during this challenging time.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, had their epicenter west of the town of Morón on Venezuela's Caribbean coast--approximately 168 kilometers from Caracas--and occurred at a depth of 22 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 188 according to the latest update from the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez.

The official also reported 1,520 injuries and stated that approximately 200 people remain trapped under the rubble. ART/DOJ