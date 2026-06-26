Uganda: Health Minister Urges Early Treatment for Clubfoot, Rejects Witchcraft Myths

LUWEERO -- The State Minister for Health, Anifa Kawooya, has called on health workers across Uganda to intensify community sensitisation on clubfoot and educate expectant mothers about the condition, saying early treatment can successfully correct the disability and give affected children a normal life.

Speaking during celebrations to mark World Clubfoot Day at Luweero General Hospital, Kawooya said misconceptions and superstitious beliefs continue to hinder efforts to ensure children receive timely treatment.

"Health workers must continue educating communities and pregnant mothers about clubfoot. Parents should seek medical care early rather than believing that affected children have been bewitched or cursed," Bangirana said.

The minister dismissed widespread beliefs reported by Rebecca Nakiwala, head of orthopaedic services at Luweero General Hospital, that many communities refer to clubfoot as "Zamufuula" and associate the condition with witchcraft, curses or ancestral spirits.

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She described such claims as misleading and dangerous, noting that evidence from treatment programmes across Uganda demonstrates that clubfoot is a manageable medical condition.

According to health officials, more than 7,600 children with clubfoot have received treatment in Uganda since 2019, with approximately 96 per cent recovering successfully and achieving normal mobility.

"These recovery rates clearly show that clubfoot is not caused by spirits. With timely intervention, most children can grow up and walk normally," Bangirana said.

She called on government and development partners to invest more resources in public awareness campaigns aimed at combating misinformation and encouraging early diagnosis and treatment.

Dorothy Nabukeera, Project Coordinator for Advocacy and Partnerships under the Ministry of Health's National Clubfoot Programme, said misconceptions about the condition remain widespread in different parts of the country.

"In Buganda, clubfoot is often associated with ancestral spirits. In Tooro, some refer to it as spoon-legged, while in northern Uganda some communities regard affected children as demi-gods. We need stronger awareness campaigns to help people understand that this is a disability that can be corrected if treated early," Nabukeera said.

She explained that World Clubfoot Day commemorates the work of Ignacio Ponseti, who developed the globally recognised Ponseti Method, a non-surgical treatment that uses a series of casts to gradually correct the position of the foot.

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The Medical Superintendent of Luweero General Hospital, Bruno Oyik, revealed that the facility receives an average of eight new clubfoot cases every week from Luweero, Nakasongola and Nakaseke districts.

Several parents whose children benefited from treatment shared testimonies highlighting the impact of early intervention.

Rogers Ssemwanga, a resident of Sasira in Nakasongola District, said he initially struggled to accept his child's diagnosis.

"I felt devastated and questioned why God had given me a child with a disability. Today, my child walks normally, and I am grateful to the health workers who helped us," he said.

Patrick Sekyanzi of Buteera-Katuugo said his family faced ridicule from members of the community after the child was born with the condition.

"People mocked me and said I had given birth to a disabled child. But after treatment, my child can walk well, and I am very happy," he said.

Another parent, Sarah Nakayiza, recalled how her child's father initially opposed medical treatment because he believed the condition had been caused by witchcraft.

"He wanted traditional solutions, but the doctors encouraged us to be patient. My child underwent treatment and surgery in 2025, and today he is doing very well," she said.

Health officials used the occasion to urge parents and caregivers to seek immediate medical attention whenever signs of clubfoot are detected, stressing that early treatment offers the best chance of full recovery and a productive future for affected children.