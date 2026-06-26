Uganda: Police Rescue 37 Suspected Human Trafficking Victims

Police have rescued 37 children and young adults believed to be victims of human trafficking and arrested a bishop accused of recruiting them under the guise of providing education and scholarship opportunities.

The suspect, identified as Passy Andrew Landekere, 39, a bishop at Christ Way Generational Ministries and a resident of Karaga in Kiteezi, Kasangati Town Council, is being held as investigations continue.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, the victims, aged between seven and 20 years, were recruited from several districts, including Kole, Apac, Kamuli, Mityana, Jinja, Kyegegwa, Napak and Luweero.

"We are holding one suspect identified as Passy Andrew Landekere, a bishop, in connection with suspected human trafficking. We have also rescued 37 victims aged between seven and 20 years who were taken to Ntoroko District under promises of education and sponsorship," Kawala said.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims spent about a month in Ntoroko after being transported there.

Police say the promised educational opportunities and sponsorships never materialised.

"It is alleged that the suspect recruited the children from different districts claiming he would educate them and secure scholarships for them. However, the promises were not fulfilled, prompting police intervention and rescue operations," Kawala added.

The rescued group comprises 14 boys and 23 girls.

Police said the victims are currently under protection as efforts continue to trace their families and facilitate their safe return home.

A case of suspected human trafficking has been registered under CRB 128/2026, and statements have been recorded from the victims to support ongoing investigations.

Detectives are also investigating whether other individuals were involved in the recruitment, transportation and accommodation of the victims.

"The children are currently in police protection and arrangements are being made to reunite them with their families as inquiries into the matter continue," Kawala said.

The suspect remains in custody pending further investigations as police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged trafficking operation.