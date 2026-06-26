Rwanda: Kagame Meets With Mastercard Foundation Delegation

25 June 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, June 25, met with a Mastercard Foundation delegation led by Zein Abdalla, Chairman of the Board, accompanied by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and other members of the Foundation's board and leadership team.

The discussions centred on the foundation's partnership with Rwanda and opportunities to further expand programmes that benefit young people through skills development, entrepreneurship, job creation, and innovation.

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The Mastercard Foundation has been working with Rwanda on various initiatives aimed at improving youth livelihoods and increasing access to economic opportunities, with a particular focus on empowering young entrepreneurs and supporting inclusive growth.

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