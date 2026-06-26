South Africa: Joburg to Hire 1,700 Despite Budget Crunch - South African News Briefs - June 26, 2026

Joburg to Hire 1,700 More Workers Despite Budget Pressure

The City of Johannesburg has announced plans to boost its workforce by 1,700 employees, bringing the metro's manpower to at least 40,000, reports EWN. The plans have been outlined in the city’s latest budget as it continues to battle cash flow pressure. According to the metro's latest budget, 695 of the new positions will be filled at the municipal and senior management level, with the remaining posts allocated to other roles. The hiring drive comes as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that the city's growing wage bill is unsustainable. The National Treasury said it is less concerned about filling funded vacancies and more interested in the long-term impact of wage agreements negotiated with labour unions. The city has since been engaged in discussions with the National Treasury over its financial management.

Five Killed in Mpumalanga Head-On Crash

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Five people have died following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the P97 road between Perdekop and Amersfoort in Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. Four other occupants sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest reckless driving may have caused the crash. Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has urged motorists to obey traffic laws and exercise caution on the province's roads.

Murder Accused Aletta Rose Back in Court

Murder accused Aletta Rose is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court, reports EWN. This comes after she missed a scheduled virtual court appearance due to a procedural error at Pollsmoor Prison. Rose, who is accused of decapitating and severing the hands of her 80-year-old sister, is currently undergoing psychiatric observation following a court order. Prison officials told the court they had not been informed to escort her to the livestream facility, resulting in a postponement. The victim's son, Menno Rose, said any finding that his aunt suffered from an underlying psychiatric condition would come as a surprise to the family. Rose remains without legal representation after dismissing the Afrikaans-speaking lawyer she had requested.

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