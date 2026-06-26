Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Tree Planting in Mau Forest Complex

Nairobi — NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 26 - First Lady Rachel Ruto and Kenya's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP Ida Odinga on Thursday led a major tree-planting exercise in the Mau Forest Complex as part of a long-term conservation programme aimed at restoring one of the country's most critical ecosystems.

The exercise, held at Marindas Station in the Mau Forest Complex, brought together local residents, government officials, environmental agencies and development partners under the Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme.

The initiative targets the planting of more than 40 million seedlings over the next decade to restore degraded forest landscapes while supporting livelihoods for surrounding communities.

As part of the restoration campaign, the First Lady adopted 33 hectares within the forest, reaffirming her support for Kenya's national tree-growing initiative and environmental conservation efforts.

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Speaking at Baringo Primary School in Kuresoi North, Mrs Ruto described the Mau Forest as a symbol of national restoration and environmental stewardship.

"The Mau Forest itself stands as a powerful reminder of what is possible when a nation chooses restoration over destruction," she said.

"Its protection required vision, courage and difficult decisions. Protecting our forests was never simply about trees; it was about securing Kenya's future."

She emphasized the importance of forests in protecting water towers, supporting agriculture and sustaining livelihoods across the country.

"Our forests are not simply collections of trees. They are living cathedrals of God's creation. They bring rain to our farms, protect our rivers, purify the air we breathe and sustain millions of livelihoods," she said.

Mrs Ruto said she remains committed to her target of growing 500 million trees and expanding ecosystem restoration projects across the country, including conservation initiatives in Kakamega Forest.

She also urged Kenyans to adopt clean cooking technologies such as biogas to reduce pressure on forests.

"Every biogas unit installed protects our forests, improves our health and secures a cleaner future for generations to come," she said.

Ida Odinga also announced plans to adopt part of the forest under the programme, describing the initiative as a model for linking environmental restoration with economic empowerment for local communities.

"The solutions we debate in boardrooms around the world can be realised right here in the Mau Forest Complex," she said.

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Odinga noted that the Mau Forest remains one of East Africa's most important water towers, feeding rivers that flow into Lake Victoria and ultimately the River Nile.

The programme includes a livelihood component allowing residents to grow food crops for up to three years while nurturing tree seedlings.

More than 148,000 households across Kuresoi North, Kuresoi South, Njoro and Molo constituencies are expected to benefit through integrated value-chain projects aimed at improving food security and household incomes.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said forest restoration is essential to securing the country's environmental future.

"Restoring forests is about restoring our homes and securing the future for generations to come," she said.

Forestry Principal Secretary Festus Ng'eno said the initiative aligns with President William Ruto's pledge to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

According to the PS, the programme aims to restore more than 33,000 hectares of degraded forest land while planting four million trees annually.

Government agencies and conservation partners are currently promoting indigenous and agroforestry tree species across the Mau restoration zone to strengthen climate resilience, protect water catchments and restore biodiversity.